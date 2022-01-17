Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 101,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

