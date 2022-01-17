Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.