Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Flowers Foods by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the period. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Truist raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $29.07 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

