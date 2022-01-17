Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $141,186,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

