Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2,190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Welbilt worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.