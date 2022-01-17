Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.06% of Aramark worth $89,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 411.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 292,567 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at $360,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.58 on Monday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.