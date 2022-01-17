Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESOA opened at $2.52 on Monday. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

