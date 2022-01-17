Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ESOA opened at $2.52 on Monday. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.
About Energy Services of America
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.