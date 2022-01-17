Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Target Price at C$11.05

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

SSL opened at C$7.73 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

