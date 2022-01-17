China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Down 63.5% in December

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CEA opened at $19.32 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

