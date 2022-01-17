Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) PT at $22.00

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,834,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

FOE opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

