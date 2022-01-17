Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 37,433 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.72% of UMB Financial worth $80,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

