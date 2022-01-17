Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $76.20 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.00% of National Retail Properties worth $76,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.