Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,108 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $71,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 309.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 70.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of AEIS opened at $93.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

