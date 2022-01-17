Rossmore Private Capital Sells 466 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 101.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 99,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 50,285 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 359,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

AAPL opened at $173.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,834 shares of company stock valued at $29,713,256. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.