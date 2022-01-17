Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,834 shares of company stock valued at $29,713,256. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

