Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in December

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,389.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Gruma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Gruma has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.