Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $4.24 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

