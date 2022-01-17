Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 226 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG stock opened at $176.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.77. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.