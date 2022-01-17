Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSM stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

