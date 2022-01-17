Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.50 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.