Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,746 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STERIS were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in STERIS by 31.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 19.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STERIS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $234.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

