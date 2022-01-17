Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $14.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.85. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

