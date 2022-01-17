CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 725 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

