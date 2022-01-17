Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($7.40) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.96) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.64).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 647 ($8.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -12.44. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 508.50 ($6.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 614.51.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

