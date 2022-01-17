Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Shares of XTN opened at $90.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91.

