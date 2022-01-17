Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells C$468,314.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$468,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,676,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,141,964.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$583,348.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$235,035.00.

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.66.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

