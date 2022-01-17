Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

