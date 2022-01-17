Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,228 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

WELL opened at $87.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

