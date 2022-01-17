Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,867 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

