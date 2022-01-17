Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.54 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.64.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.