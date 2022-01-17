Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,370 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Kohl’s worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 53.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kohl’s by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

