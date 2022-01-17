Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.54. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

