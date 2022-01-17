Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $225,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $247.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

