Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

NYSE WAL opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

