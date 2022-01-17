Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

