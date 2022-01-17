First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 111,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 140,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $161.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average is $159.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

