Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,766,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,307,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $5.79 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

