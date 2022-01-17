Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 172,956 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,956 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $54.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

