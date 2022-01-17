Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.58% of Children’s Place worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Children’s Place stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.13. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.