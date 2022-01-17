Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,665 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

