Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

