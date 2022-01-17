Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Announce -$1.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

