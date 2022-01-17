$1.35 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

