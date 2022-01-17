Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capri by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.