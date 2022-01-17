Swiss National Bank Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

