Commerce Bank Purchases 1,281 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.