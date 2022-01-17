Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,783 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Amedisys worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $146.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

