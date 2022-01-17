JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

