Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the December 15th total of 798,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenpro Capital stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 608.66%.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

