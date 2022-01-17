Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the December 15th total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

