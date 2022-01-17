Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the December 15th total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.